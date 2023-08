Kansas City placed McMillon on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, retroactive to Aug. 28, with a right forearm strain.

The 25-year-old has posted a 2.25 ERA with eight strikeouts in four major-league innings (four appearances) since getting the call Aug. 16 from Double-A Northwest Arkansas, but he'll be sidelined for at least the next couple of weeks. Taylor Clarke (personal) is returning to the Royals' bullpen in a corresponding move.