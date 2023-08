Kansas City selected McMillon's contract from Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday.

McMillon has earned his first MLB call-up after working to a sharp 2.10 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 91:25 K:BB in 51.1 innings of relief this summer between Low-A, High-A and Double-A. Having solved some of his early-career command issues, the 25-year-old right-hander could round into a future high-leverage option for the Royals.