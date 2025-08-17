Rave went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during the Royals' 6-2 win over the White Sox on Saturday.

Rave was brought in for the top of the second inning after Vinnie Pasquantino was removed from Saturday's game due to an illness. Rave made the most of his opportunity, taking Sean Burke deep to right-center field for a solo home run in the third, with the former crossing home plate for a second time in the fifth. It was Rave's first appearance since Wednesday, but the lefty hitter could be in the lineup for Sunday's series finale due to the White Sox sending right-hander Davis Martin to the mound.