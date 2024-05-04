Schreiber (3-0) earned the win Friday versus the Rangers, allowing two hits and two walks with one strikeout in a scoreless inning.

Schreiber erased a walk with a double play, then loaded the bases again before striking out Marcus Semien to end the top of the seventh inning. The Royals rallied for six runs in their half of the frame, and Schreiber ended up with the win. He's pitched 5.1 consecutive scoreless innings, and he's been scored on just once this season, pitching to 0.59 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB over 15.1 innings. He's getting some good luck, as indicated by a .227 BABIP and 3.06 FIP, but the right-hander looks poised to play an important high-leverage role for the Royals for the year.