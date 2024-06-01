Schreiber (3-1) allowed three runs on three hits over one-third of an inning, taking the loss Friday versus the Padres.

Schreiber got the final out of the seventh inning but put three straight batters on base to begin the eighth. James McArthur relieved him and couldn't stop the Padres' rally in what ended up being a nine-run frame. After looking like one of the Royals' most dominant relievers in April, Schreiber posted a much worse 6.52 ERA and 2.17 WHIP over 9.2 innings in May. He's at a decent 3.00 ERA on the year, but his 1.33 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB over 24 innings are concerning, as he's giving up too many hits and striking out too few batters. Schreiber has a save and 14 holds on the year while operating in a setup role.