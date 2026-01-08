Schreiber agreed to a one-year, $3.715 million contract with the Royals on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Schreiber's $1.415 million raise comes after he posted a 3.80 ERA and 1.19 WHIP across 64 innings in 2025 while collecting 23 holds. The Royals brought in Matt Strahm from Philadelphia in December, which figures to lessen the number of high-leverage opportunities available for Schreiber in 2026, but he should still collect his fair share of holds again this year. The 31-year-old righty is due to enter the open market next offseason.