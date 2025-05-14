Schreiber (1-2) took the loss Tuesday against the Astros after giving up a walk-off home run before recording an out in the ninth inning.

It wasn't a blown save due to the game being tied at 1-1 before he served up the homer to Isaac Paredes, but Schreiber still allowed his first run since April 16. The 31-year-old right-hander has worked in a setup role along with Lucas Erceg ahead of closer Carlos Estevez this year, which has prevented Schreiber from seeing a single save opportunity so far in 2025. Through his first 17 innings, Schreiber sports a 2.12 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 19:6 K:BB.