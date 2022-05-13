Heasley (0-1) took the loss after allowing one run on four hits and four walks across 3.1 innings during Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers. He struck out one.

Heasley made three starts for the Royals last year, but he started the 2022 campaign at Triple-A. The youngster struggled out of the gate in his season debut, giving up two single, a walk and a run during the first inning, but he was able to settle down until he was pulled with a one-out, bases-loaded jam in the fourth. Amir Garrett replaced Heasley and was able to escape the inning without giving up a run. Heasley's next start is tentatively scheduled for the second half of Kansas City's double-header against the White Sox on Tuesday.