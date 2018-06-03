Jay went 2-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Athletics.

Jay had his 12-game hit streak snapped after going 0-for-4 Friday, but bounced back with the two-hit performance Saturday. The 33-year-old now has a .305/.361/.363 slash line as he continues to hit leadoff for the Royals.

