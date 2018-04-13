Jay is not in the lineup against the Angels on Friday, 610 Sports Radio - Kansas City reports.

Jay will head to the bench following seven straight starts as Paulo Orlando gets the assignment in left and Abraham Almonte draws a start in center. Over 11 appearances this year, Jay is hitting .244/.354/.317 with two extra-base hits, one RBI and one stolen base.

