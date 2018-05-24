Royals' Jon Jay: Drives in run and swipes bag
Jay went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a steal in Wednesday's win over the Cardinals.
The stolen base was his second of the season -- and his first since March -- but Jay has stolen as many as 19 bases in a season previously. The lefty has driven in four runs over the last four games and continues to hit right around the .300 mark on the year.
More News
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...