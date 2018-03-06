Royals' Jon Jay: Heading to KC on one-year deal
Jay agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract with the Royals on Tuesday.
The veteran outfielder produced on of his best offensive seasons in 2017, batting .296 with 65 runs scored and six stolen bases in 379 at-bats. Jay is also a solid defender and can hit left-handed, a big selling point for the righty-heavy Royals. Jay will likely push for regular playing time in center field with Paulo Orlando with a platoon situation potentially coming forth (despite the fact that Jay batted over .300 against lefties the past two years). He's past his prime, but regular at-bats make Jay a decent cheap fantasy commodity.
More News
-
Sleepers 2.0: Brand-name versions
Heath Cummings says notoriety doesn't stop these guys from being sleepers on draft day.
-
Breakouts 2.0: Like first-rounders
Heath Cummings looks for next year's first round picks and other breakout candidates.
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...
-
Spring Takes: Dahl, Duggar make inroads
Jason Kipnis continues his monster spring for Cleveland, and David Dahl and Steven Duggar are...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Thames
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...