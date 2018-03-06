Jay agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract with the Royals on Tuesday.

The veteran outfielder produced on of his best offensive seasons in 2017, batting .296 with 65 runs scored and six stolen bases in 379 at-bats. Jay is also a solid defender and can hit left-handed, a big selling point for the righty-heavy Royals. Jay will likely push for regular playing time in center field with Paulo Orlando with a platoon situation potentially coming forth (despite the fact that Jay batted over .300 against lefties the past two years). He's past his prime, but regular at-bats make Jay a decent cheap fantasy commodity.