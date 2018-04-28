Jay is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the White Sox, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Jay heads to the bench Saturday and the Royals send left-hander Erik Skoglund to the mound. The 33-year-old has essentially been an everyday starter in Kansas City's outfield this season, and has a .244/.333/.289 line in 102 plate appearances.