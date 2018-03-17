Jay is the favorite to lead off for the Royals this season, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.

Manager Ned Yost said he is also considering Whit Merrifield atop the lineup, but prefers Merrifield hitting second or third. Jay hit .296 with a .374 OBP for the Cubs last season and has a career OBP of .355, so he makes perfect sense for the leadoff spot. With everyday at-bats, Jay could top his career high of 75 runs, set in 2013 with the Cardinals.