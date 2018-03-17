Royals' Jon Jay: Likely to lead off
Jay is the favorite to lead off for the Royals this season, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.
Manager Ned Yost said he is also considering Whit Merrifield atop the lineup, but prefers Merrifield hitting second or third. Jay hit .296 with a .374 OBP for the Cubs last season and has a career OBP of .355, so he makes perfect sense for the leadoff spot. With everyday at-bats, Jay could top his career high of 75 runs, set in 2013 with the Cardinals.
More News
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Devers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Strategy: The more pitchers the merrier?
The top starting pitchers stand out more than ever these days, but you could argue the top...
-
15-Team Rotisserie Mock Draft
For the first time this preseason Heath Cummings fell behind in steals and he didn't like...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
2018 fantasy baseball rankings: Top OFs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and picks its top five...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Sleepers are exciting, but sometimes the buzz ups price to a point they're no longer a value....