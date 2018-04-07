Jay went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's 3-2 loss to Cleveland.

He's been doing his job as the Royals' leadoff hitter against right-handed pitching, drawing a walk in four straight games while going 6-for-18. Jay doesn't offer much power production -- he's still looking for his first homer and RBI of the season -- and he hasn't stolen double-digit bases since 2013, but the veteran outfielder's OBP and runs will still give him value in deeper fantasy formats.

