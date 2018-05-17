Jay went 3-for-4 with a double, run scored, walk and a strikeout in Wednesday's loss to the Rays.

Hitting in the leadoff spot, Jay did a good job setting the table for the rest of the lineup in reaching base a season-high four times. The 33-year-old isn't likely to provide much in the way of counting stats, but he's sporting a solid .299 average and .363 OBP through 164 at-bats.