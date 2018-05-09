Jay went 3-for-6 with three runs scored in Tuesday's 15-7 win over the Orioles.

Jay had two hits and two runs scored in the first inning alone as the Royals exploded for 10 runs. The run-scoring performance is the first time the veteran outfielder has scored multiple runs in a game this season, and he is now 12-for-28 in the month of May.

