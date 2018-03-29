Royals' Jon Jay: Set to lead off Thursday
Jay is starting in left field and batting leadoff Thursday against the White Sox, Maria Torres of The Kansas City Star reports.
With right-hander James Shields toeing the rubber for the opposition, Jay, who owns a career OBP of .355, will occupy the Royals' leadoff spot for the season opener. It remains to be seen if Jay will continue to start and hit atop the order against same-handed starters, but if he does, the veteran could top his career high of 75 runs, which he set in 2013.
