Perrin was sent from Milwaukee to Kansas City on Tuesday in exchange for minor-league pitcher Sal Biasi.

Perrin has a 2.59 ERA in 24.1 innings for Triple-A Colorado Springs this season, though his underlying numbers (17.7 percent strikeout rate, 11.8 percent walk rate and 5.21 FIP) don't paint a particularly pretty picture. He is three levels above Biasi but three years older. Neither player is a significant asset.