The Royals optioned Bowlan to Triple-A Omaha on Friday.

With Hunter Harvey (shoulder) back from the 60-day IL, Bowlan will be dispatched back to the minors. Bowlan has appeared in 16 games out of the bullpen for the Royals this season, registering a 4.64 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 19:9 K:BB across 21.1 innings of action.