Bowlan was called up from Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.

Bowlan was with the Royals during major-league spring training but was unable to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster, but he could now have the chance to make his big-league debut. The 26-year-old had a 5.24 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 58:32 K:BB across 67 innings for Omaha in 2023.