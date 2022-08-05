Bowlan (elbow) has given up 10 runs (eight earned) on 12 hits and three walks while striking out nine across 7.1 innings in his two starts since being activated from Double-A Northwest Arkansas' 7-day injured list July 26.

After undergoing Tommy John surgery early last summer, the 25-year-old right-hander looks to be healthy again. He's been rusty in his first two outings since returning to action for Northwest Arkansas, with keeping the ball in the yard -- he's allowed four home runs in two starts -- proving to be a challenge in particular. Though Bowlan is one of the Royals' better pitching prospects, he likely won't be a realistic option to join the big-league rotation until 2023.