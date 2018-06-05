Royals' Jonathan Bowlan: Lands with Royals at No. 58 overall pick

The Royals have selected Bowlan with the 58th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

This pick will likely allow the Royals to go above slot to sign their top three picks in the draft, as Bowlan was not necessarily seen as a second-round talent. A big, 6-foot-6, 262-pound college righty from Memphis, he certainly has the frame to eat innings in a rotation, but his stuff isn't very exciting. He has a 91-94 mph fastball that can touch 97 mph on the right day. Bowlan pairs that with an above-average slider and average changeup. He projects as a No. 5 starter or swing man.