Bowlan (elbow) has made five starts for the Royals' Arizona Complex League team, posting a 3.60 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB across 10 innings.

Bowlan continues to build up from the Tommy John surgery he underwent last spring. He's about 13 months removed from the procedure, so he remains on the expected timeline. He'll likely continue to make rehab starts in Arizona and could move up to a lower-level full-season affiliate before ultimately joining Double-A Northwest Arkansas some time in the last two months of the campaign.