The Royals recalled Bowlan from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday.

The right-hander has spent most of the campaign with Omaha, where he has a 2.08 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 25:5 K:BB over 17.1 innings this year. Bowlan delivered two scoreless frames in his lone big-league appearance of the campaign.

