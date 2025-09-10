Bowlan will start Wednesday's game against the Guardians, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The Royals are seemingly going to rely on their bullpen to get through Wednesday's contest, and they'll start by sending out Bowlan for the first handful of outs. The 28-year-old owns a 3.57 ERA and 1.13 WHIP through 35.1 innings on the year and has five appearances of at least 2.0 innings, so there's a chance he remains in Wednesday's contest past the first frame before getting the hook.