Royals' Jonathan Bowlan: Tosses no-hitter

Bowlan tossed a complete-game, no-hit shutout Tuesday in High-A Wilmington's 3-0 win over Carolina. He struck out nine and didn't issue a walk in the 98-pitch outing.

Bowlan faced just one batter more than the minimum in the dazzling start, with the lone runner reaching base on an error. Though Tuesday's outing was his best of the season, the 2018 second-round pick has generally dominated the competition across stops at Wilmington and Low-A Lexington. Over 103.2 innings between the two affiliates, Bowlan has turned in a 2.78 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 112:12 K:BB while holding opposing hitters to a .206 average.