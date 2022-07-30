Heasley (shoulder) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Saturday's start against the Yankees.

Heasley spent just under three weeks on the injured list due to right shoulder tendinitis, but he tossed 60 pitches during a rehab start at Triple-A Omaha on Sunday. He'll likely have his pitch count monitored during Saturday's matchup and will attempt to improve upon his results since he posted a 9.56 ERA and 1.75 WHIP in 16 innings over his four starts leading up to his absence.