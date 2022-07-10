Heasley (1-5) took the loss during Saturday's 13-1 defeat at the hands of the Guardians, allowing six runs (five earned) on six hits and a hit batter with two strikeouts in 1.1 innings.

Heasley didn't have his stuff working from the start and it showed as he surrendered two runs on four baserunners in the first inning and four runs on four baserunners (including one that reached on an error) in the second before being pulled. The 25-year-old has now permitted at least five runs in two of his last three starts, causing his ERA to inflate from a decent 4.14 to 5.50 during the three-game stretch. Heasley is currently scheduled to take the mound again midweek in a road start in Toronto.