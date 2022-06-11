Heasley (1-3) allowed one hit over seven shutout innings Friday, striking out seven and recording a win over the Orioles.

Heasley was terrific Friday, coughing up just one single while throwing 64 of 93 pitches for strikes. He retired the final 12 batters he faced after Trey Mancini reached base on an error in the fourth frame. Heasley lowered his ERA to 3.62 with a 22:18 K:BB through 32.1 innings this season. The 25-year-old is lined up to start in San Francisco next week.