Heasley is slated to start the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Meanwhile, Brady Singer will be recalled from Triple-A Omaha to start the nightcap, and his performance Tuesday along with Heasley's will likely determine which of the two sticks around as the Royals' No. 5 starter moving forward. While entering the rotation last week as a replacement for the struggling Kris Bubic, Heasley didn't show much to get excited about. He worked 3.1 innings in a losing effort at Texas, giving up one earned run on four hits and four walks while striking out one batter.