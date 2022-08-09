The Royals recalled Heasley from Triple-A Omaha and designated him as the 27th man for Tuesday's doubleheader with the White Sox. He's expected to start the second game of the twin bill, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Meanwhile, right-hander Brady Singer is expected to get the starting nod for the Royals in the early game. After a week-long stint in the minors, Heasley will be joining the Royals to make his 13th start of the season before likely heading back to Omaha. Over 55.2 big-league innings on the campaign, Heasley has produced a 5.82 ERA and 1.56 WHIP.