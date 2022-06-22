Heasley allowed four runs on four hits and two walks with six strikeouts in five-plus innings Tuesday versus the Angels. He did not factor in the decision.

All four runs on Heasley's line came via the long ball -- he gave up a solo home run to Jared Walsh in the fourth inning and a three-run blast to Shohei Ohtani in the sixth before exiting. This was just the second time in eight outings Heasley's allowed multiple homers this year, and it was also the first game he's allowed more than three runs. He owns a 4.14 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 32:22 K:BB through 41.1 innings, and he'll carry a 1-3 record into his next start, projected for next week at home versus the Rangers.