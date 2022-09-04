Heasley (3-7) picked up the win against the Tigers on Saturday, allowing two runs on eight hits while striking out two and walking two over seven innings.

Heasley threw 65 of 108 pitches for strikes across seven frames, his second time throwing for over 100 pitches and lasting through the seventh inning this season. He earned a quality start in the contest, his fifth of the year and his first since July 4. The righty allowed ten baserunners in the game, but was able to limit the damage to just two runs. The performance lowered Heasley's ERA to 4.98.