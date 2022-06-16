Heasley allowed two earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four across four innings Wednesday against the Giants.

Heasley wasn't hit particularly hard, but he needed 92 pitches to record 12 outs. All of the damage came against him in his final inning, when he allowed a solo home run, a walk and a single. Heasley has had some success -- he had recorded three straight quality starts prior to Wednesday's outing -- though he has now walked multiple hitters in six of his seven starts on the campaign. Overall, he owns a 3.72 ERA, but that is paired with a 26:20 K:BB.