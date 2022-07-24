Heasley (shoulder) will start his rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Sunday.
Heasley has been out since July 10 with right shoulder tendinitis, but he appears to be on track to return to the Royals' rotation in the next week or so. The 25-year-old has produced a 5.50 ERA and 1.51 WHIP with 40 strikeouts over 52.1 innings in 11 starts this year.
