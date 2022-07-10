Heasley was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with right shoulder tendinitis.
Heasley surrendered six runs (five earned) over 1.1 innings Sunday against Cleveland and is now headed to the injured list. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but the right-hander will be eligible to rejoin the active roster shortly after the All-Star break, which ends July 22.
