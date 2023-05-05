The Royals recalled Heasley from Triple-A Omaha on Friday.
Heasley hasn't gotten off to a great start in Triple-A this season, posting a 9.00 ERA and 1.65 WHIP through 31 innings over six starts. It's unclear whether the Royals will decide to insert him into their starting rotation or use him as a multi-inning reliever, but he's not a recommended fantasy option either way. Austin Cox was optioned to Omaha in a corresponding move.
