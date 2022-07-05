Heasley didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 7-6 loss to the Astros, giving up two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out three.

The rookie right-hander delivered his fourth quality start in 10 trips to the mound this year on 92 pitches (57 strikes), but Heasley was denied his second win when the Royals' bullpen imploded. He'll carry a 4.76 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 38:26 K:BB through 51 innings into his next outing.