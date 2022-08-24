Heasley gave up four hits and four walks while striking out two over 4.2 scoreless innings in a 7-3 loss to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. He did not factor into the decision.

Heasley was recalled from Triple-A to make the start in lieu of Brad Keller who was moved to the bullpen last week. Heasley had struggled in 13 previous starts this season, but he managed to hold the Diamondbacks off the board through 4.2 innings on 79 pitches. Heasley's four walks could have gotten him into trouble against a stronger lineup. The 25-year-old right-hander has a 48:33 K:BB through 65 innings pitched. He is tentatively expected to make his next start at the White Sox, when he will look for his second win of the season.