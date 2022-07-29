Heasley (shoulder) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Saturday against the Yankees, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Heasley landed on the shelf with shoulder tendinitis on July and will return Saturday after spending little more than the 15-day minimum on the IL. The right-hander threw 60 pitches across 3.1 innings during his lone minor-league rehab start, so he's likely to face some minor workload limitations in his first game back in the majors.