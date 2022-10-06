Heasley (4-10) took the loss Wednesday, allowing six runs on nine hits and two walks over five innings against the Guardians. He struck out four.
The Guardians got to Heasley early, tagging him for four runs in the first inning and one run in both the second and third innings. The start comes after he allowed four earned runs over 4.2 innings in his prior start and seven runs three appearances before that. Over 104 innings on the campaign, Heasley earned a 5.28 ERA and 1.49 WHIP with 70 punchouts.
