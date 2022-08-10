Heasley (1-7) was optioned to Triple-A Omaha after taking the loss in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox. He gave up two runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and one walk over 5.1 innings.

The right-hander was called up as the 27th man to start Tuesday's nightcap, and the only runs he allowed came via solo homers from Lenyn Sosa and Yoan Moncada. It was Heasley's third straight loss in the majors, and he now has a 5.61 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 46:29 K:BB over 61 innings.