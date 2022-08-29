Heasley (2-7) gave up three earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven over five innings to earn the win in a 15-7 victory over the Padres on Sunday.

Heasley gave up a pair of home runs to Manny Machado but did just enough to earn his second win of the 2022 campaign. He threw 51 of his 85 pitches for strikes and tied his career-best with seven strikeouts. The 26-year-old rookie has an ERA of 5.22 and a WHIP of 1.54 in 70.2 innings pitched. The likelihood of Heasley picking up any more wins down the stretch will be linked to whether the Royals decide to let him go longer into games in his final handful of starts. He is expected to take the mound in a favorable matchup at Detroit later in the week.