Heasley (0-2) took the loss in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox, giving up three runs on four hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out one.

The 25-year-old righty held Chicago scoreless through four frames before putting the first three batters he faced on board to begin the fifth, with all three eventually coming around to score. Heasley has a superficially tolerable 4.32 ERA through two starts for the Royals, but his 2:7 K:BB in 8.1 innings suggests his luck won't last much longer. With Brady Singer having tossed a gem in the nightcap of Tuesday's twin bill as the 27th man before being optioned back to Triple-A, Heasley doesn't figure to hang onto a rotation spot much longer.