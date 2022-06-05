Heasley (0-3) took the loss Sunday versus the Astros, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts in six innings.
Heasley didn't help his own cause much -- he hit one batter and added a pair of wild pitches, one of which led to the Astros' second run. The right-hander has posted consecutive quality starts, but he remains on the search for his first win of the season. He's at a 4.62 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 15:18 K:BB across 25.1 innings in five starts. Sunday was a step in the right direction in terms of limiting walks, as he allowed three or more in his other four outings. He'll try to find more control in a home start versus the Orioles next week.
More News
-
Royals' Jonathan Heasley: Turns in quality start•
-
Royals' Jonathan Heasley: Walks six in no-decision•
-
Royals' Jonathan Heasley: Stuck with loss in Tuesday's opener•
-
Royals' Jonathan Heasley: Getting another start•
-
Royals' Jon Heasley: Struggles in season debut•
-
Royals' Jon Heasley: Recalled prior to start•