Heasley (4-9) allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out one across 4.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against Detroit.

Heasley was hit hard throughout his start, as he allowed five extra-base hits -- including two homers. He entered the game having tallied a quality start in three of his last four appearances, though he also allowed seven earned runs in the other start in that span. Heasley should take one more turn through the rotation this season, and he'll enter with a 5.00 ERA and 66:45 K:BB across 99 innings.