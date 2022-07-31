Heasley (1-6) allowed six runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out one across 3.1 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Yankees.

Heasley made his first start since July 9 after spending three weeks on the injured list. He received a rude welcome from the Yankees, as both DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Judge took Heasley yard to account for three of his earned runs. Heasley has had a disastrous season for the Royals, allowing at least four earned runs in four of his last five appearances. That has resulted in a 5.50 ERA and 1.51 WHIP across 52.1 innings on the campaign.