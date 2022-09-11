Heasley (3-8) took the loss to the Tigers on Saturday, allowing seven runs on seven hits while striking none out and walking four over four innings.
Heasley had a rough outing Saturday, allowing seven runs to cross the plate. He threw 48 of 81 pitches for strikes, but was unable to strike out a single batter in the contest and was pulled after four frames. This was his worst performance since another seven-run outing in June and comes off the heels of a seven-inning win against the Tigers when he allowed just two runs. The young righty's ERA now sits at an unimpressive 5.51 which he will take into his next outing.
