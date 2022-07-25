Heasley (shoulder) covered 3.1 innings and gave up four runs (one earned) on six hits and zero walks while striking out three in his rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Omaha.

Heasley threw 60 pitches (40 strikes) in the outing, and while the Royals haven't determined the right-hander's next step, he may need one additional minor-league rehab start before slotting back into Kansas City's rotation. Before going on the shelf July 10 with right shoulder tendinitis, Heasley turned in a 5.50 ERA and 1.51 WHIP across 52.1 innings over his 11 starts for the Royals.